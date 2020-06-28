The Daily Item this week is presenting a series of stories and videos in which Black people who live in Central Pennsylvania share their life experiences. Today we feature Regina Russell of Sunbury and Frank and Tony Manzano and Kareem Williams, all of Milton. Videos to go with these stories are posted at dailyitem.com. We encourage you to log on, watch and listen.
Coming Tuesday
- Nisan Trotter, 37, of Lewisburg, black entrepreneur, owner of Trot Fitness in Lewisburg. “People sometimes come into our gym, see me, and and then ask for the owner. As if a black man can’t be the owner of a local business,” Trotter said. “And then I took a good look at the businesses in this area, and had a hard time finding any owned by African Americans.”
- Basketball and education brought Harvey Edwards to the Central Susquehanna Valley and the thought of raising a family in a safe, affordable area brought him back for good. Edwards, of Selinsgrove, found himself as the only teacher of color when he was hired at a high school in Beaver Springs. He used that opportunity over the next 30-plus years to teach tolerance in a rural area that could be reluctant to such lessons.
Coming Wednesday
- Sierra Medina, 19, of Selinsgrove. A second year college student, fell the full brunt of “being different” while in the Selinsgrove School District, since third grade. The first instance of harassment was on a fifth-grade school bus. “Those school bus rides, they were brutal,” she said.
- Abdullah Azim Haywood said he’s learned to deal with one reality of being a Black business owner that has come as a surprise to him.Haywood, 34 of State College, said he’s shocked by the lack of support he’s received from fellow Black residents.
Coming Thursday
- As a Black man, Anthony Leonard, 34, of State College, empathizes with others who have had troublesome encounters with law enforcement. As a former member of the law enforcement community, he understands the pressures and complexities police officers face every day.
- Culture shock set in when Jason Little moved to the Central Susquehanna Valley. Born and raised in the Pittsburgh area, Little, 52, of Selinsgrove, said his arrival at the former Youth Challenge International Bible Institute near Sunbury was the first time in his life that he was the only Black person in anything he became involved in. Twenty-three years later, he said moving here was the best decision he made.