Members of the Service 1st Federal Credit Union team presented a check for $500 to KSLA Susquehanna Valley to help fund their Books for Babes Project that donates approximately 1,000 books to area preschool children enrolled in early intervention programs. From left are Colleen Phillips, Vice President of Marketing, Service 1st Federal Credit Union; Mary Keiser, KSLA SV Treasurer; Kay Poeth, KSLAV SV Secretary and PR Chair; Janice Adair, KSLA SV Co-President; Ang Marcinek, KSLA SV Books For Babes Chairperson; Lisa Mertz, KSLA SV Co-President; and Karen Wood, Chief Experience Officer, Service 1st Federal Credit Union.