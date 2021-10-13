MIFFLINBURG — On Sept. 29, Service 1st Federal Credit Union awarded the Keystone State Literacy Association Susquehanna Valley (KSLA Susquehanna Valley) with a $500 donation to be used for the organization’s annual Books for Babes program.
During the holiday season the Keystone State Literacy Association Susquehanna Valley (KSLA SV) helps to bring “book-love” to the area’s youngest children through its Books for Babes project. Children enrolled in Early Head Start, Northumberland Area Head Start, Pre K Counts, and Early Intervention Preschool Programs in Snyder, Union, Columbia, Northumberland, and Montour counties receive these books. The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit partners in this project and provides envelopes, copying the parent tips, and distributing the books to the various classes. The purpose of the program is to encourage the families of these children to see the value of reading and books.
Keystone State Literacy Association Susquehanna Valley is a local non-profit, volunteer organization whose goals are to develop literacy, provide instructional leadership, support professional development, and advocate literacy issues. Anyone interested can make a donation to the Books for Babes project to help ensure it continues. Checks should be made payable to KSLA Susquehanna Valley and mailed to: Mary Keiser, 414 Green St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.