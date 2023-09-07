Service 1st Federal Credit Union recently announced Jamie Brininger has joined their team as Chief Financial Officer.
“I’m thrilled to welcome Jamie Brininger as our new chief financial officer; a key addition to our leadership team,” said Mike Thomas, incoming president and chief executive officer at Service 1st.
“Jamie brings with her many years of experience and is committed to driving the continued growth and positive impact of our credit union within the local communities we serve.”
Brininger has more than 16 years of accounting and finance experience to Service 1st.
“I am looking forward to working with the amazing team at Service 1st,” she said.
“They have made such a positive impact in our communities, and I am excited to be able to be a part of that. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be CFO, and I’m eager to help the leadership team continue its course of growth and success.”
Brininger’s role on the Service 1st team comes at an important time as Mike Thomas transitions from his role as chief financial officer into his new role as president and chief executive officer following the retirement of Bill Lavage.
Brininger earned both her bachelor of science degree in accounting from Bloomsburg University as well as her master of education degree in business education.