A worried client approached Union-Snyder Agency on Aging, in Lewisburg when his elderly loved one kept trying to walk out of the home unattended. An agent eased his concerns by suggesting a door alarm.
“It sounds simple, but that peace of mind that comes to that caregiver is significant,” said Holly Kyle, executive director of Union-Snyder Agency on Aging, adding that it’s sometimes hard to think of options when a caregiver is juggling so many tasks. “With what we’ve learned from others, we’re able to share and brainstorm and walk in someone’s path with them.”
Caring for loved ones in their home is usually preferable for all involved, but as the demands increase, many local agencies are available to help.
Under a physician’s order, UPMC home health organizations provide skilled, intermittent services that include one of three items: skilled nursing, physical therapy or speech therapy, said LuAnne MacIsaac, regional director at UPMC Home health care.
Intermittent nurses could be called upon for wound dressing, IV antibiotics, tube feedings, medication management, etc.
Physical therapy includes the types of things done on an outpatient basis with a goal of getting the patient to function as independently as possible so they can remain safely in their home. Therapy can include strengthening exercises and balance training for ongoing problems, or strength and mobility for surgery rehab.
Speech therapy can help regain the ability to speak after a stroke or accident. It can also help with swallowing disorders, for example, if the patient has been choking and needs to learn to eat a little bit differently and slowly.
“If one of those (skilled nursing, physical therapy or speech therapy) is ordered by a physician, then we could also have social work, occupational therapy and a home health aide,” MacIsaac said.
A social worker can meet with the patient and family members to come up with a care plan and look at services available through other agencies. Some programs even pay family members a stipend to care for their loved one at home. Social workers can guide families in assessing how a plan is working or whether it is time to consider an assisted living facility or more private duty services.
“There are a lot of programs out there,” MacIsaac said. “Our social worker could help figure that out. Maybe get them Meals on Wheels delivered. Maybe get them housekeeping assistance. Just to help keep them safe in their own home.”
Occupational therapy focuses on functionality in the home, making sure the patient can groom and dress themselves, cook and maneuver in the kitchen and handle other independent skills.
UPMC’s intermittent home health aides help with personal hygiene like bathing, showering, hair washing, etc.
Home Instead offers a free care consultation in the home to explore a client’s needs, said Joe DeLauter, owner of Home Instead, in Lewisburg.
“Is it the housekeeping? Companionship? That combination?” DeLauter asked. “Do they need help with personal care? Or we can help with transportation. Preparing the meals. Overnight support. Even 24-hours-a-day support.”
Home Instead also supports families whose loved ones are on hospice, either providing hands-on care when the family cannot be involved or respite care to give family members a break.
“Our staff are professionally trained,” DeLauter said. “We show them the hands-on support they have to be able to provide to somebody in their home. We also expose them to Alzheimer’s training through the Alzheimer’s association, and we highlight some hospice care that they may come across.”
One family that Home Instead recently helped involved a woman whose mother started calling her at work between 11 and 3 o’clock every day. The woman tried to reassure her mother that she’d be stopping by after work, but still the calls continued, interrupting her job and making her employer unhappy. After hiring Home Instead, the calls diminished.
“We reminded the mother that we were there and so she was safe,” DeLauter said. “And that works for that family and for other families because people sometimes are scared. Depending on what their cognition is, they’re alone and they’re scared. That also helps our families, knowing there’s someone in the home with their mom or dad and they’re being taken care of.”
DeLauter also mentioned free resources that Home Instead offers at www.homeinstead.com/care-resources and www.homeinstead.com/586.
“We always want to be a resource to our families and our communities,” he said.
Traditional Agency on Aging services include meal delivery, personal care with bathing, etc. and respite care to give family caregivers a break.
“What we try to focus on are, what are the unique, individual needs of this person?” Kyle said.
Other services can include inviting the person to join senior centers, attending adult daycare and taking advantage of rabbittransit services. Agency on Aging can also help people apply for medical assistance and assess loved ones for the appropriate level of care – all of which can help a senior who wishes to stay in their home.
“We believe very much that people prefer, whenever safe and appropriate, to be cared for in their home,” Kyle said.
