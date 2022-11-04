Seth Adam Motter, 36, of Lewisburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 6:26 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Feb. 3, 1986, in Lewisburg, a son of Staci (Motter) Wagner.
Seth was a 2004 graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
He was most recently employed as an aide at Heritage Springs Memory Care, Lewisburg.
Seth was an avid Steelers fan and loved to cook. He was passionate about volunteer work and helping others and will be remembered for his compassion and care. In the spring, he very much enjoyed being outside and planting flowers around his home. He cherished spending time with many friends and family and will be greatly missed.
Surviving in addition to his mother, are one aunt, Linda Morris of Winfield; one uncle, Matthew Motter of Shamokin Dam, and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harry and Florence Motter.
Family and friends are welcome from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 2, with the Rev. Timothy Hogan-Palazzo officiating.
Burial will be in Schreiner’s Church Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Pennsylvania, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg PA 17110, or St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1125 Mahoning St., Milton, PA 17847.
