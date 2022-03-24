Seth Palmer Wheeland, 87, of Sunbury, passed away peacefully at home on March 23, 2022.
Seth was born in Sunbury, a son of the late George and Anna (Snyder) Wheeland.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Augustus Wheeland and wife Marion and Lynn Wheeland and wife Gladys; one sister, June (Wheeland) Rhoad; and nephew, Kenneth Rhoad III.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rose Marie (Bellezza) Wheeland; daughter, Mary Cleo Wheeland Rushen and son-in-law, Steven Frank Rushen. Additionally, he is survived by several nieces and nephews, including nephews Chris Wheeland and wife Sue and Terry Wheeland and wife Deborah; and nieces, Gail Moreno, Susie Loft and husband Stan, and Mary Bushey and husband Chess.
Seth was a 1952 graduate of Sunbury High School and a 1956 graduate of Susquehanna University. After college Seth served in the United States Army from 1957 until transferring to the Army Reserves in 1959. He was discharged from the Reserves in 1963. Seth was retired from both Danville State Hospital and SUNCOM Industries.
Seth was a lifelong resident of Sunbury and an avid outdoorsman. Over the years, he enjoyed membership in the Union County Sportsmen’s Club, Norry Gun Club, Amateur Trapshooting Association, National Rifle Association, Duck’s Unlimited, Trout Unlimited and Ruffed Grouse Society.
A long-time enthusiasm for the shooting sports culminated in Seth placing second at the Amateur Trapshooting Association Pennsylvania State Competition in 1971. He could often be found at the west end of Union County in the vicinity of Weikert. Penns Creek, Paddy Mountain and the Union County Sportsmen’s Club were some of his main haunts. Fly fishing was a lifelong pursuit that he shared with his family and close friends for over 70 years.
Seth maintained an active church life contributing his time to support many parish projects at St. Monica Catholic Church.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the many who participated in Seth’s life during the last several years. He was assisted by several neighbors, including Dick Oberlin, and the staff of Lollipop In-Home Healthcare Services, including Roger Hummel, Diane Garcia, Connie Bohner and Betty Viruet.
The viewing will be held at St. Monica Catholic Church, 109 Market St., Sunbury, on Monday, March 28 from 10 to 10:50 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Father Fred Wangwe AJ as celebrant.
Interment in Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Freeland, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 29.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Monica Catholic Church, 109 Market St., Sunbury, PA 17801.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.