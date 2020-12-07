STATE COLLEGE — Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 30 points, and Seton Hall handed Penn State its first loss of the young season Sunday as the Pirates earned a 98-92 overtime win at the Bryce Jordan Center.
The Nittany Lions (2-1) held an eight-point advantage (82-74) with about two minutes remaining in the second half after Myles Dread made a 3-pointer.
Seton Hall (2-3) took advantage of Penn State’s 0-for-4 shooting during the closing minutes of regulation and put together an 8-0 run to force overtime. The Nittany Lions shot 3-of-8 from the field in overtime and were outscored 14-8 in the extra period.
“Really disappointing loss,” Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry said. “I thought we played a fantastic first 15 minutes of the game, and then we got away from what we were doing. I thought we played very unselfishly early, and then I thought we played a little selfish basketball and stopped defending to the level that we did.”
Seton Hall’s Myles Cale had an open look from 3-point territory for the final shot in regulation but came up short on the attempt.
It marked the third time in the series’ seven-game history that overtime was needed to determine a winner.
“For as poorly as we played defensively, we were still up eight with two minutes to go in the game, and that’s a game that you have to win — up eight with two minutes to go,” Ferry said. “We should have won that game in regulation, but you have to give credit to Seton Hall. They stayed aggressive, got up (playing) downhill.”
Six Pirates scored in double figures: Mamukelashvili (30 points), Cale (16), Jared Rhoden (15), Takal Molson (12), Ike Obiagu (10) and Shevar Reynolds Jr. (10).
For the second consecutive game, Seth Lundy led all Penn State scorers with 23 points. Myreon Jones added 17 points, and Dread finished with 14. John Harrar had 11 points, while Izaiah Brockington and Sam Sessoms each tallied 10.
Lundy scored five of Penn State’s eight points in overtime, while Sessoms chipped in three.
Penn State used strong first-half shot selection to take a 45-34 lead into halftime. The Nittany Lions were 14-of-27 (51.9%) from the field in the first half, including 8-of-15 (53.3%) from 3-point range.
Seton Hall outscored Penn State 50-39 in the second half behind 17 points from Mamukelashvili. After a dismal first half, the Pirates were 19-of-29 (65.5%) from the field in the second. Seton Hall attempted 35 free throws, making 23.
Penn State committed 15 turnovers.
“I thought a little bit of it was just trying to do too much,” Ferry said of the turnovers.
The Nittany Lions travel to Virginia Tech on Tuesday (9 p.m.) for their matchup in the annual Big Ten-ACC Challenge.