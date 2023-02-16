The Daily Item
The District 4 Wrestling Coaches Association hall of fame selection committee recently announced its Class of 2023. Seth Martin (Selinsgrove), Bill Holland (Canton), Doug Buckwalter (Warrior Run), Jonathan Fausey (Line Mountain), Corey Lear (Benton), Chad Sindoni (Athens) and Dale Franquet (Midd-West) comprise the distinguished class.
Martin will be inducted on Saturday at the District 4/9 Class 3A tournament at Jersey Shore High School while the remainder of the group will be inducted before the finals of the District 4 Class 2A tournament at Williamsport High School a week later.
Martin, the current head coach of the Seals, was a two-time district champion at Selinsgrove, a Northeast regional champion, and state runner-up in 2002 with a 40-1 record. At Lock Haven University, Martin compiled 113 career wins, an EWL champion, and a 3-time national qualifier.
Holland established Canton’s first elementary and junior high wrestling programs. At the high school level, his teams won 6 Northern Tier League championships and he was selected as NTL Coach of the Year 6 times. During that time his teams compiled a record of 100-27.
Buckwalter was a state qualifier for the Defenders at 138 pounds in 1980. At Lock Haven University he was a PSAC and EWL champion and three-time national qualifier. As a coach he has 307 career wins and his Central Mountain team was the Class 3A champion in 2010.
Fausey compiled a 148-15 record at Line Mountain while placing second and third before winning the state title at 189 pounds in 2009. At the University of Virginia he was the sixth Cavaliers wrestler to become a four-time national qualifier.
Lear compiled a 151-17 record at Benton and qualified for the state tournament four times. He placed third at 152 in 2008 and won a state title the following year at 160. At Bucknell, Lear was a two-time EIWA placewinner and a two-time NCAA qualifier.
Sindoni, who was tragically killed in a vehicle crash in 2016, was a 2-time district champion, a 2-time Northeast regional champion, and 3-time state medalist, finishing 6th, 7th, and runner-up. He compiled a 107-17 record for Athens.
Franquet, the current head coach at Midd-West, was a 2-time runner-up at Lewisburg, finishing 2nd at 145 pounds in 1986 and at 155 in 1987. He was a 4-time South Section finalist, a 2-time district finalist, and a 2-time Northeast regional champion. He compiled a 109-20 record for the Green Dragons.