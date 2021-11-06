NEED TO GET PEOPLE WHP DEAL WITH ABUSE ICTIMS TO BACK THIS UP.
Sexual assault and abuse cases are on the rise in three of four Valley counties -- Northumberland, Snyder and Union.
And in Montour, where there has been a slight decrease, it's considered cause for alarm by the district attorney.
According to Rainn.org, (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, an American is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds. And, every nine minutes the victim is a child.
It is difficult to compile complete data on all the sexual assault and abuse cases in counties across the state, because complaints and investigations are constantly being filed, Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said.
But there's no question those cases are growing.
“We are seeing an increase in all cases and especially in sexual assault and abuse cases,” he said. “To gather all the numbers with the staff we have right now is nearly an impossible task as cases come in often."
Matulewicz said come cases are also handled by the state Attorney General's office either by referral or by the state's own task force that can enter a county at any time. Those cases would be part of the county's statistics, but might not show up until a conclusion of a case.
Matulewicz, who has himself and four other assistant district attorneys working, said that if he could, he would dedicate a full-time assistant district attorney just to sexual abuse and assault cases.
Assistant Northumberland District Attorney Julia Skinner is trained in these types of cases and handles them for the office, but she also covers the Milton area for other various crimes.
“These numbers have constantly increased since I have been in office," he said. "My office does everything to vigorously prosecute them. Julia (Skinner) does an amazing job with these cases and she is specifically trained in this but with everything else going on we are doing all we can.”
Concern in Montour
In Montour County, District Attorney Angela Mattis said in 2018, six cases were filed, four involving a minor as a victim. In 2019, the numbers were the same but in 2020 they rose to seven cases and five involved a minor as a victim, she said.
The interesting number to Mattis is in 2021. So far, there's been one case involving a minor reported. That set off her alarm, she said.
“Frankly, I’m a little bit more concerned about the decrease in reports we’ve seen from the tail end of 2020 and into 2021,” she said. She suspects that is because kids have had less time with teachers, coaches or clergy who might see signs of abuse and report it.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, across the board, everybody saw a decrease in reports,” Mattis said. “Prior to March 2020, we were seeing more robust numbers.”
Increase in Snyder, Union
Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch said he is also seeing a rise in cases.
“I would like to think we created a community environment with people reporting these things and I know it is getting reported more often,” he said.
Piecuch said he thinks COVID-19 may have played a part in some cases.
“I don’t know if being stuck inside created impulses to commit assault, but we are seeing a rise and we make sure that these types of cases are my office’s top priority.
Piecuch agreed that the number of cases coming in and out of district attorney's offices can fluctuate and gathering an accurate number is a daunting task.
In Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson said the number of child sexual assault cases has risen.
"There have always been cases, but the number of children cases went up and the biggest issue in child sexual assault cases is the reporting," he said.
"If you have a situation where reporting is going up you will have that increase in cases and I believe there are a significant number of sexual assaults going on that don't get reported."
The latest data in Union County shows, in 2018, there were 14 cases, including one child. In 2019, 17 cases were filed, nine adults and eight children. In 2020, 15 cases were filed, six of which involved a child. So far in 2021, there were 12 cases, including eight involving a child victim, according to Union County officials.
Reporting
All four district attorneys agreed people need to report more.
"That's a huge issue," Johnson said. "These things do not get reported and I'm asking people if they suspect to report it."
Matulewicz agreed. "Anytime something thinks or suspects something, it should always be reported to the proper authorities," he said.
Trooper Andrea Pelachick, spokesperson for state police at Milton, Selinsgrove, and Stonington said troopers are seeing roughly the same amount of calls to barracks for abuse cases.
Pelachick said she could not provide exact numbers. "We take each case seriously and we investigate," she said. "These cases are a high priority for us."
In Sunbury, Police Chief Brad Hare said his department is getting more and more calls and his officers are investigating a lot more cases than years past.
“Each case we take seriously and we are immediately out investigating,” he said. “Any time we get that type of complaint or call it becomes a top priority to us.”