Sgt. Mark Wayne Turner of The U.S. Marine Corps, 74, was taken by his Lord on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. He passed peacefully after a long illness surrounded by family at his Northumberland home.
Mark was born in Akron, Ohio, on Dec. 25, 1946, to his parents, Evelyn (Bosley) and Marcus Turner. He was also raised by his stepfather, James Morneweck.
He completed basic training at Camp Lejeune in 1964. He was deployed to Vietnam not long after moving to Danville. Mark was a decorated veteran who served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam (Guantanamo Bay, Cuba 1965/66, Alpha 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, 1st 1970 Delta Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Marines, 1st Marine Division Sgt).
He was later employed by PennDOT from 1985-1995. In 1996, Mark and wife Gail moved to California where he continued to serve in the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Dept. for 14 years. In 2016, he and Gail moved back to Pennsylvania to be close to family.
Mark is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Gail E. (Cousart) Turner: son, Steven and wife Jodi of Mifflinburg; and daughters, Trisha Turner of Bloomsburg, Shelly Blue and wife Selena of Northumberland, and Tammy Blue of Birmingham. He is also survived by two grandchildren; a brother, John Turner and wife Linda of Bloomsburg; a sister, Patricia Dick and husband Howard of Emlenton; and several nieces.
Mark will be remembered as a proud veteran who exemplified the military values of loyalty and strength throughout his entire life. Mark loved all things military (movies, sharing stories with other vets, museums), hiking and traveling, playing with all of his dogs over the years, and spending time with his family. SEMPER FI.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, at Brady Funeral Home, 448 Church St., Danville. Friends are invited to attend a viewing at the funeral home from 10 to 10:45 a.m., and are asked to maintain appropriate social distancing measures, including wearing face masks.
Burial will follow in Elan Memorial Park, Bloomsburg, where military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 40 Honor Guard.
The family will provide flowers.
In Mark’s honor, please consider donations to Vietnam Veterans of America (https://vva.org/).
Please share memories and messages of support at www.BradyFuneralHome.com.