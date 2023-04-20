MIFFLINBURG — Kennedy Petrovich finished with a game-high three runs for Shamokin during the HAC-II contest. Emma Kurtz, Gabrielle Parks, and Autumn Kehler each scored twice.
Kehler went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate, hit a double and triple, and recorded two RBIs. Kurtz hit two doubles and recorded two RBIs, and on the mound she threw a 0.67 strike percentage.
Evelyn Osborne and Anna Pachucki scored Mifflinburg's (7-4, 4-1) two runs in the first inning. Taylor Stewart recorded the Wildcats' lone RBI at the plate. On the mound, Stewart threw 75 strikes and had three strikeouts in the loss.
Shamokin 13, Mifflinburg 2 (6 innings)
Shamokin;400;504 — 13-15-2
Mifflinburg;200;000 — 2-5-5
WP: Emma Kurtz. LP: Taylor Stewart.
Shamokin: Kennedy Petrovich 3-for-5, 3 runs; Kurtz 3-for-5, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Ava Hughes 0-for-4, run, RBI; Nina Wilk 1-for-4, run, RBI; Gabrielle Parks 1-for-2, double, 2 runs; Autumn Kehler 4-for-4, double, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Ava Bonshock 1-for-4, double, run, 2 RBIs; Kendra Taylor 1-for-4, RBI; Hannah Bashore 1-for-3, run, RBI.
Mifflinburg: Evelyn Osborne 2-for-3, double, run; Anna Pachucki 1-for-3, run; Stewart 0-for-3, RBI; Madison Fohringer 1-for-3; Julia Martin 1-for-1.