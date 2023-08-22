PAXINOS — Shamokin had three of the top four scorers in the 9-hole match at Indian Hills on Tuesday afternoon. Kennedy Petrovich had the best score overall as she finished with 40, while teammates Kamryn Kramer and Hayden Karlovich finished with a 43 and 45, respectively.
Mac DeFazio ended with a 41 for the Seals in the loss.
Shamokin 179, Selinsgrove 189
at Indian Hills Golf Club
Shamokin: Kennedy Petrovich, 40; Kamryn Kramer, 43; Hayden Karlovich, 45; Matthew Wagner, 51.
Selinsgrove: Mac DeFazio, 41; Dom Santer, 48; Ben Bucher, 50; Ben Rowan, 50.