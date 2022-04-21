COAL TOWNSHIP — Annie Hornberger had herself a day for the Indians as she threw 108 pitches, including 80 strikes and 14 strikeouts. She also went 2-2 at bat and hit a home run, and scored the game winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Teagan Schreffler and Sarah Shupp scored the Mustangs' two runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Shupp went 2-3 at bat, including a home run, and recorded an RBI in the box score.
Shamokin 3, Midd-West 2
Midd-West;000;011;00 — 2-4-2
Shamokin;000;011;01 — 3-7-0
WP: Annie Hornberger; LP: Miley Beachel.
Shamokin: K. Petrovich, 1-for-4, RBI; A. Hornberger, 2-for-2, home run, RBI; Lindsay Glosek, 1-for-4, RBI; H. Bashore, 0-for-0, 1 run.
Midd-West: Sarah Shupp, 2-for-3, home run, RBI; Teagan Schreffler, 1-for-3, 1 run; Lorna Oldt, 0-for-2, RBI.