FOUNTAIN SPRINGS — The Spartans took two of the first three sets, each with a score of 25-17. Shamokin forced the fifth and decisive set after winning the fourth set 25-18.
The Indians won the fifth set 15-6 as they improve to 9-6 on the season. Shamokin heads to Lourdes Regional on Tuesday for their next match.
Dana Burd lead with a team-high 26 assists, three kills, three digs, and a block.
Mady Nolter and Autumn Kehler had 12 kills and four aces each. Chloe Kalman finished with nine kills and four aces.
Molly Rossnock, Ava Bonshock, and Sadie Seroski combined for four aces, four kills, and 17 digs.
Set 1: NS 25-17
Set 2: S 25-21
Set 3: NS 25-17
Set 4: S 25-18
Set 5: S 15-6