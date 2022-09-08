SHENANDOAH — After three sets the Blue Devils lead 2-1. In those two losses, the Indians lost by two and three points. After winning set 4 by 10, Shamokin forced a fifth and decisive set. In the fifth set, Shamokin pulled away a 15-12 win capturing the victory.
Chloe Kalman ended with 10 kills. Mady Nolter finished with six aces and two kills. Molly Rossnock had 13 kills. Ava Bonshock finishes with five kills, two aces, and six digs. Autumn Kehler had 10 aces, two kills, and a block. Dana Burd lead the team with 28 assists.
Set 1: SV 25-22
Set 2: S 25-12
Set 3: SV 25-23
Set 4: S 25-15
Set 5: S 15-12