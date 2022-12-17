COAL TOWNSHIP — Delilah Nazih finishes with 12 points for the Indians. Madi Lippay and Des Michaels both scored eight points each.

After being shutout in the first quarter, Shamokin (5-1) outscored Troy 33-14 the rest of the game.

Shamokin 33, Troy 19

Shamokin (5-1) 33

Carly Nye 1 0-0 2; Des Michaels 3 2-2 8; Madi Lippay 3 2-2 8; Ally Waugh 0 1-2 1; Delilah Nazih 6 0-1 12; Gabby Rapp 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 5-7 33.

3-point goals: None.

Did not score: Gianna Venna, Anastasia Wetzel, Gabby Venna, Payten Puttman.

Troy (4-1) 19

Katie Lackey 4 0-0 9; Kailyn Sterling 2 0-0 5; Rachel Kingsley 1 0-0 2; Alyssa Parks 1 1-4 3. Totals: 8 1-4 19.

3-point goals: Lackey, Sterling.

Did not score: Ella Vannoy, Kendall Allen, Makenna Mathews.

Score by quarters

Troy;5;5;2;7 — 19

Shamokin;0;12;14;7 — 33

