COAL TOWNSHIP — Delilah Nazih finishes with 12 points for the Indians. Madi Lippay and Des Michaels both scored eight points each.
After being shutout in the first quarter, Shamokin (5-1) outscored Troy 33-14 the rest of the game.
Shamokin 33, Troy 19
Shamokin (5-1) 33
Carly Nye 1 0-0 2; Des Michaels 3 2-2 8; Madi Lippay 3 2-2 8; Ally Waugh 0 1-2 1; Delilah Nazih 6 0-1 12; Gabby Rapp 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 5-7 33.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Gianna Venna, Anastasia Wetzel, Gabby Venna, Payten Puttman.
Troy (4-1) 19
Katie Lackey 4 0-0 9; Kailyn Sterling 2 0-0 5; Rachel Kingsley 1 0-0 2; Alyssa Parks 1 1-4 3. Totals: 8 1-4 19.
3-point goals: Lackey, Sterling.
Did not score: Ella Vannoy, Kendall Allen, Makenna Mathews.
Score by quarters
Troy;5;5;2;7 — 19
Shamokin;0;12;14;7 — 33