DANVILLE - Behind a combined 22 points from Carly Nye (12) and Desiree Michaels (10), the Indians were able to take down the Ironmen on the road in HAC-I play.

Lucy Pickel ended with nine points for Danville (4-16, 3-11). Savannah Dowd finished with eight points of her own.

Shamokin (14-3, 10-2) outscored Danville 31-18 the rest of the way after trailing 9-3 at the end of the first quarter.

SHAMOKIN 34, DANVILLE 27

Shamokin (14-3) 34

Carly Nye 5 0-0 12; Desiree Michaels 3 3-5 10; Madi Lippay 1 1-2 3; Anastasia Wetzel 2 0-2 5; Payten Puttmann 1 0-1 2; Delilah Nazih 0 2-4 2. Team totals: 12 6-14 34.

3-point goals: Nye 2, Michaels, Wetzel.

Did not score: Ally Waugh.

Danville (4-16) 27

Lucy Pickel 3 0-0 9; Trinity Willoughby 1 0-0 2; Theresa Amarante 1 0-2 2; Ella DeWald 1 1-2 4; Maddie Sauers 0 2-2 2; Savannah Dowd 2 4-4 8. Team totals: 8 7-10 27.

3-point goals: Pickel 3, DeWald.

Did not score: Grace Everett.

Score by quarters

Shamokin;3;10;12;9 — 34

Danville;9;5;6;7 — 27

