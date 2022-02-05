DANVILLE - Behind a combined 22 points from Carly Nye (12) and Desiree Michaels (10), the Indians were able to take down the Ironmen on the road in HAC-I play.
Lucy Pickel ended with nine points for Danville (4-16, 3-11). Savannah Dowd finished with eight points of her own.
Shamokin (14-3, 10-2) outscored Danville 31-18 the rest of the way after trailing 9-3 at the end of the first quarter.
SHAMOKIN 34, DANVILLE 27
Shamokin (14-3) 34
Carly Nye 5 0-0 12; Desiree Michaels 3 3-5 10; Madi Lippay 1 1-2 3; Anastasia Wetzel 2 0-2 5; Payten Puttmann 1 0-1 2; Delilah Nazih 0 2-4 2. Team totals: 12 6-14 34.
3-point goals: Nye 2, Michaels, Wetzel.
Did not score: Ally Waugh.
Danville (4-16) 27
Lucy Pickel 3 0-0 9; Trinity Willoughby 1 0-0 2; Theresa Amarante 1 0-2 2; Ella DeWald 1 1-2 4; Maddie Sauers 0 2-2 2; Savannah Dowd 2 4-4 8. Team totals: 8 7-10 27.
3-point goals: Pickel 3, DeWald.
Did not score: Grace Everett.
Score by quarters
Shamokin;3;10;12;9 — 34
Danville;9;5;6;7 — 27