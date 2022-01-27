COAL TOWNSHIP - Behind a combined 22 points from Madi Lippay (12) and Delilah Nazih (10), Shamokin (12-2, 9-1) defeats rival Shikellamy (11-5, 9-2) to retake first place in the HAC-I conference.
Tori Scheller hoisted up five 3-pointers and finish with 18 points for the Lady Braves.
Shamokin 39, Shikellamy 34
Shamokin (12-2) 39
Carly Nye 2 0-2 4, Desiree Michaels 2 0-0 4, Madi Lippay 5 2-5 12, Anastasia Wetzel 1 1-4 3, Allyson Waugh 2 0-1 6, Delilah Nazih 2 5-8 10. Team totals: 14 8-20 39.
3-point goals: Waugh 2, Nazih.
Did not score: None.
Shikellamy (11-5) 34
Melanie Minnier 0 0-1 0, Tori Scheller 5 3-4 18, Paige Fausey 4 1-2 10, Blaire Balistrini 1 0-0 2, Lilia Weist 2 0-2 4. Team totals: 12 4-9 34.
3-point goals: Scheller 5, Fausey.
Did not score: Taylor Sees, Averi Dodge, Emma Bronowicz, Kiersten Strohecker.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy;6;5;17;6 — 34
Shamokin;10;5;16;8 — 39