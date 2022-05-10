MILTON — Kennedy Petrovich finished with two runs for the Indians, including a home run, and added an RBI to the box score. Teammate Brooke Sebasovich recorded an RBI of her own, hit a double, and added a run for Shamokin.
E. Miller hit a double for Danville to go along with a run and an RBI. S. Aungstl and M. Nicholas gave the Black Panthers their other two runs of the game.
Shamokin 4, Milton 3
Shamokin;010;020;1 — 4-9-1
Milton;000;210;0 — 3-2-2
WP: Annie Hornberger; LP: M. Hess.
Shamokin: Kennedy Petrovich, 2-for-3, double, home run, 2 runs, RBI; Emma Kurtz, 1-for-4, double; Annie Hornberger, 0-for-4, 1 run; Brooke Sebasovich, 2-for-4, double, 1 run, RBI; Lindsay Glosek, 2-for-3, RBI.
Milton: M. Nicholas, 0-for-2, 1 run; E. Miller, 1-for-3, double, 1 run, RBI; K. Feddler, 0-for-3, RBI; S. Aungstl, 1-for-3, 1 run.