COAL TOWNSHIP — Ava Bonshock finished with two runs for Shamokin. Kennedy Petrovich, Nina Wilk, and Kendra Taylor each recorded an RBI to the Indians' box score as they knock off their in-city rival.
Shamokin lead 5-0 after five innings of play.
Gabby Dusendshire went 2-for-3 at the plate, hit a double, and scored the Red Raiders' (5-6) lone run in the game at the top of the sixth inning. With the loss, Lourdes Regional drops its fifth consecutive game.
Shamokin 5, Lourdes Regional 1
Lourdes Reg.;000;001;0 — 1-7-2
Shamokin;110;210;X — 5;5;0
Emma Kurtz and Ava Hughes. Hailee Brown and Makayla Adams.
Shamokin: Kennedy Petrovich 1-for-3, RBI; Nina Wilk 2-for-4, double, RBI; Autumn Kehler 0-for-2, run; Ava Bonshock 1-for-3, 2 runs; Kendra Taylor 1-for-2, RBI.
Lourdes Regional: Karissa Koronkiewkz 1-for-4, double; Gabby Dusendshire 2-for-3, double, run; Brown 2-for-3, RBI.