COAL TOWNSHIP — Delilah Nazih scores a game-high 19 points for Indians in the HAC-crossover contest. Des Michaels put up 12 points of her own as Shamokin closes out the regular season with a 15-7 record.
Alexis Hudson finished with 11 points for Warrior Run (5-16), while Sienna Dunkleberger had 10 points. The Defenders host Shikellamy on Saturday in their final game of the year.
Shamokin 55, Warrior Run 37
Shamokin (15-7) 55
Carly Nye 3 3-5 9; Des Michaels 5 2-3 12; Madi Lippay 0 1-3 1; Anastasia Wetzel 2 0-2 5; Payten Puttmann 1 0-0 2; Ally Waugh 3 0-0 6; Delilah Nazih 7 5-6 19; Gabby Rapp 0 1-2 1. Totals: 21 12-21 55.
3-point goals: Wetzel.
Did not score: Abby Carpentier, Cassie Drumheiser.
Warrior Run (5-16) 37
Maura Woland 1 1-2 3; Alexis Hudson 4 1-3 11; Kelsey Hoffman 2 2-3 6; Peyton Meehan 2 0-0 6; Sienna Dunkleberger 4 1-2 10; Abigail Evans 0 1-2 1. Totals: 13 6-12 37.
3-point goals: Hudson 2, Meehan 2, Dunkleberger.
Did not score: Lillian Wertz.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run;3;11;12;11 — 37
Shamokin;10;16;12;17 — 55