COAL TOWNSHIP — Both Joe Hile and Case Lichty finished the game with a double-double in Shamokin's (9-2) HAC-crossover win over Montoursville. Hile scored 13 points and grabbed 11 boards, while Lichty ended with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Five of Lichty's seven field goals were from deep.
The Indians scored 45 points in between the second and third quarters to put the game away.
Shamokin 60, Montoursville 43
Shamokin (9-2) 60
Rylan Price 1 2-2 4; Joe Hile 4 2-4 13; Cameron Annis 1 0-0 2; Connor Mattern 2 0-2 4; Case Lichty 7 0-2 19; Brett Nye 2 0-0 4; Andrew Leffler 3 0-1 6; Jennsyn Shuey 4 0-0 8. Totals: 24 4-11 60.
3-point goals: Lichty 5.
Did not score: Dylan Chamberlain, Gavin Renn, Jason Leiby, Daniel Worhach.
Montoursville (3-8) 43
Quinn Ranck 3 0-0 7; Jimmy Mussina 3 0-0 7; Shea Ulmer 3 1-1 7; Wyatt Fry 0 4-6 4; Chase Snyder 2 0-0 4; Connor Imbro 0 0-1 0; Tanner Menne 4 0-2 8. Totals: 17 5-10 43.
3-point goals: Mussina, Ranck.
Did not score: Nason Tran, Gavin Cott, Todd Crawford.
Score by quarters
Montoursville;10;8;10;15 — 43
Shamokin;9;22;23;6 — 60