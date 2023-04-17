The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — Sunbury Road in Shamokin Dam will be closed for about seven months beginning today to allow for continued construction of a bridge in the southern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project.
Sunbury Road will be closed between Route 15 and Park Road, while the contractor, Trumbull Corporation, begins excavation work. Once excavation work is complete, the contractor will construct a bridge that will carry Sunbury Road over the new CSVT alignment as part of the ongoing Southern section.
A detour using Park Road, Grangers Road, and Route 15, will be in place for the duration of the project. Work is expected to be completed in November, weather permitting.
This work is part of the Southern Section of the CSVT project, which involves the construction of roughly six miles of new, four-lane, limited-access highway connecting Routes 11-15 north of Selinsgrove to Route 15 and the CSVT Northern Section south of Winfield, Snyder County.
Other work on the project continues including earthmoving operations, installing drainage structures, and building environmental controls.
Construction of the Southern Section is estimated to cost $360 million and is planned to be completed through three contracts. Trumbull Corporation is the primary contractor for contract one, worth $115.2 million. Construction on this contract began in June of 2022.
Final design work is ongoing to develop plans for the second and third construction contracts which will include structures and pavement, respectively, and will be advertised at a later date.