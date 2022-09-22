When the Shamokin Area High School Marching Band takes the field, they perform classics such as, “I Get Around,” “Stars and Stripes” and “Gonna Fly Now” — better known as the Rocky theme.
For competition shows, they are performing “Reign” this year.
Shamokin Area High School Band Director Kevin Styer says there are two different marching bands — The football band and the competition band. In the football band, there are 54 playing and 16 in the guard. The competition band has 26 playing and 14 in the guard.
“The number of players does not make the band,” Styer said. “Quality or quantity.”
They are led by drum majors Hannah Bashore, Selena Lin and Lauren Noll.
The students learned their routines and music this summer.
“We had a great band camp,” Styer said.
Shamokin Area High School Marching Band will perform Friday, when the Indians take on (OPPOSING TEAM HERE).