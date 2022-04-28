Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The urban centers and larger towns may not quite dip to freezing, but a majority of the area should have a freeze tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&