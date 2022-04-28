MOUNT CARMEL — A Shamokin man already facing attempted homicide charges and now accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana three weeks after being released from jail on bail is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on the new charges in June.
Akeem Tyree Gregory, 32, of Shamokin, is scheduled to appear in front of Mount Carmel District Judge William Cole at 11 a.m. June 29. The original preliminary hearing on Wednesday was postponed.
While free on $250,000 unsecured bail, Gregory allegedly drove drunk on Feb. 22 in Mount Carmel. He is facing three misdemeanor counts of DUI, a misdemeanor count of possessing marijuana and a summary count of driving while suspended.
Gregory was previously accused of allegedly shooting another man and then barricading himself in a Mount Carmel home for six hours. Gregory was arrested by Shamokin police for allegedly shooting Joel Santiago at least four times on Feb. 22, 2020, over an altercation involving $160 in marijuana. Shamokin police discovered Gregory was inside a Mount Carmel home and arrived in an attempt to speak with him but Gregory refused to exit the South Maple Street property.
After nearly six hours, police fired tear gas into the home and Gregory said he was asleep and didn't even know police were there until the window shot out, according to court documents.
Gregory is charged with attempted criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of burglary, a felony count of criminal trespass, a felony count of illegally possessing a firearm and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.
Gregory is scheduled for a status conference on the attempted homicide charge and other pending drug charges at 1:15 p.m. May 23 in front of Saylor.