SHAMOKIN — Israel Cruz, of Shamokin, announced that he is running a write-in campaign for Pennsylvania’s State Senate, District 27.
The special election to fill the seat vacated by now-retired Sen. John Gordner is Jan. 31.
In an email sent to The Daily Item, Cruz said, “I attempted to run for the U.S. Senate race this last midterms but was unsuccessful in obtaining the needed signatures in time.”
Several attempts to reach Cruz on Friday were unsuccessful.
His website is Israel4senate.com.
Cruz is running without financial support and “not asking for it at all because I believe God can do anything, even win elections by word of mouth and our prayers,” he said in the email.
The Republican running for the District 27th Senate seat is state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver; the Democrat, Patricia Lawton; and Libertarian Thomas Anderson.