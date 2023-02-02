With immense sorrow, we announce the departure of Shantel Joy Rodriguez, 36, of Sunbury, from her life on Earth to her descent to Heaven, on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. At the time of her passing Shantel was residing in Lancaster.
Shantel was born Feb. 15, 1986, to the late Maritza (Tebar) Williams and Frank Rodriguez. Shantel attended Shikellamy High School and worshiped at Higher Hope International Ministries while living in Sunbury.
To know Shantel was to love her, as she’s described by so many as their “first best friend.” Remembered for bringing joy through her kindness and hilarious sense of humor, she kept us all laughing. She loved music, specifically reggae, and DMX; and was known to break it down on a dance floor. Her greatest passion of all was her family, especially her children, but due to her struggle with the disease of addiction, she selflessly trusted their care to the family: confident they’d be provided all she could not. As a teenager, she participated in Pa’Lante Pa’rriba, a youth theater program, where she shined as a talented singer and actor.
In addition to her father and stepmother, Sherry Rodriguez, Shantel is survived by her six precious children, Tyler Kitchens, Angel and King “Giani” Zuviri, Genesis and Daniel Rivera, and Nova Guzman; two sisters, Shareen Silva, and Maritza Williams; two brothers, Frank B. Rodriguez and Michael Betts; beloved maternal grandmother, Santiaga Nieves; as well as an abundance of aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and friends (too many to name), who loved her profoundly.
“All my kids truly mean the world to me,” she wrote. Shantel had deep gratitude for her cousins, Issac and Nicole Hernandez and Shaneece Johns for opening their homes and hearts to raise her older sons, Tyler, Angel, and King “Giani”; and for Orlando Rivera, the primary caretaker of Genesis and Daniel. Additionally, she stated, “I’m truly grateful to have someone like you (Gabriella and Steve) who are willing to take care of my baby girl, Nova…”
Shantel was preceded in death by her mother/best friend and paternal grandmother, Carmen Garcia.
Flower arrangements may be sent to Higher Hope.
If you prefer to help the family by contributing towards the funeral costs or the care of Genesis and Daniel, you may donate via Zelle to shareen.silva@gmail.com. If your heart leads you to contribute to the needs of her older children, please make arrangements for donations with their respective caregivers.