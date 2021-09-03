Sharlene Michael Eisenhuth, 79, of Sunbury, completed her last puzzle Sept. 1, 2021, and flew with the bald eagles into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior where she was finally reunited with her first and true love, "Bob" Michael, who preceded her in death in 1988. She faithfully stood by and cared for Bob throughout his entire illness.
Sharnie was born Sept. 9, 1941, in Sunbury, in the back of the ambulance by the man who adopted her — she was adopted and raised by Francis and Sarah Reitz.
She was a Sunbury Owl and graduated with the class of 1959.
She had a full social calendar. Shar enjoyed putting puzzles together with her newfound friends of Riverfront Apartments, Dottie, Bud and Sharon. She loved nothing better than playing Pinochle with Jan, Sue and Tom during the darkest days of the pandemic. Over the last five months were some of the happiest for her as she started playing Bingo and going to the potluck dinners with Dottie.
Shar was an avid reader, loved canning with her daughter, and going to the Bloomsburg Fair.
She is survived by her children, Robert Michael of Sunbury, and Terri Brady and her husband Shawn of Sunbury; her only grandchild, who referred to her as MeMe and loved her dearly, Drew Renn and his wife Cecilia of Dayton, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Gabriel; brother, William Ruch of Milton; her friend and ex-husband, Donald Eisenhuth of Watsontown; her poodle, Rex (who was small in stature but protected her like a Rottweiler); cousin, Bonnie Aleta; friends, Jan Sears, Carol Marquette, Linda Ditty, Linda Mottern and Kate McElwee; stepchildren, Shane and wife Darlene Eisenhuth of Mechanicsburg and Desiree Schantz of West Virginia.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.