Sharon Banks, 70, of Pensacola, Fla. for the last 20 years, died June 27, 2023.
She was born April 20, 1952, a daughter of Marianne Zeyn, of Lewisburg (formerly West Milton), and George Zeyn who passed away in 2014.
A 1970 graduate of Lewisburg High School and 1972 graduate of Williamsport Area Community College.
She is survived by her husband, Dave; two children, Meredith (Brad) Dixon, and David (Amber) Banks; four grandchildren; sister, Georgia (Keith) Heckman of North Carolina; and sister-in-law, Harriet Zeyn.
She was preceded in death by her brother, George Zeyn Jr. in 2020.
Arrangements will be announced at a later date.