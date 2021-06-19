Sharon D. Biddinger, 74, of Shelly Circle, Lewisburg, passed away on June 16, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Born in Lewisburg on May 9, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Margaret Helen (Ogden) Flanagan. She was married on Sept. 17, 1966, to Franklin Biddinger Sr., who survives.
Sharon was a 1965 graduate of Danville High School and she was a homemaker. She was a member of Paradise United Church of Christ in Milton. Sharon loved to be around people and loved to spend time with her family, especially when she could babysit her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband; four children, Ginger Taggart and Gregory of Montandon; Franklin Biddinger, Jr. of Milton; Helen Erb and Keith of Montandon, and Paula Fry and Seth of Montandon; a brother, Arthur Flanagan Jr. of Danville; ten grandchildren, Matthew Nagele and Ashley, Matthew Erb, Jason Erb, Tristen Erb, Shannon Biddinger, Kyle Biddinger and Kenz, Ryan Taggart and Cassie, Andrew Taggart and Nina, Tiffany Knarr and Joseph, and Corey Biddinger; two step grandchildren, Patsy Taggart and Christopher Biddinger; 13 great-grandchildren, Collin, Cheyann, Chanell, Sawyer, Silas, Layla E., Jocelyn, Layla N., Dominick, Gabriella, Joseph, Eli, and Lilly; and three step-great-grandchildren, Michael, Timothy, and Olivia.
Sharon was preceded in death by a sister, Freida Andrusis.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday June 23, at Paradise United Church of Christ, 8105 Paradise Road, Milton, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev Doug Schader officiating. Burial will follow in Paradise Cemetery.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com