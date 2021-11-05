Sharon Ellen (Hogendobler) Baker, 73, passed away Oct. 26, 2021, in her Exeter Township residence.
Born in Sunbury, Pa., on Nov. 15, 1947, she was the eldest of four beloved daughters of the late Robert F. and Margaret (Youtz) Hogendobler, who raised their foursome with a priority towards education and life opportunities, despite the prevailing attitudes of the time. Sharon’s parents loved their daughters unconditionally no matter their life choices, and supported them emotionally and physically throughout their lives with pragmatism and open affection.
After graduating from Sunbury High School in 1965, she entered the prestigious Reading Hospital School of Nursing. It was during her training at the RHSN that she met her future husband, who was, at that time, an undergraduate at the University of Pennsylvania. Other life-long friendships with nurses and health care workers grew when she shone in her aptitude at her chosen profession.
Upon graduation from the Nursing School (RN) in 1968, she entered immediately into service at the Reading Hospital, where she spent a staggering 35 years tending to the needs of others. She retired in 2002 as Nurse Manager on Post Open Heart. Along the way, she earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing from Kutztown University in 1995. Kutztown coursework opened her eyes to her love of travel and history, and fueled an already-wakened passion for genealogy. With this enthusiasm she traveled the world whenever she could for 30 years. If you knew her personally, you would know this, since she adored sharing these experiences with everyone.
Sharon was an avid fiber artist (crochet), covering everyone and everything with the warmth of her handiwork. She chronicled the family histories of her own family, plus the families of her stepchildren, and her work is visible to all using the Ancestry.com genealogical service. That avocation led to lifetime membership at the Berks and the Northumberland Historical Societies. As a bibliophile and anglophile, she was an advocate, volunteer, and book group member at the Exeter Community Library. She deeply loved her chosen and biological family, was renowned as a dedicated friend, and she acted as a fierce advocate for nurse’s rights in the workplace day-to-day, everyday.
Sharon is survived by three children, her beloved daughter, Jennifer Nicole Baker; her stepson, Jonathan Edward Baker, husband of Kimberly Moon; and her stepdaughter and goddaughter, Heather Lynne Baker; plus three grandchildren (including Michaela Elizabeth, age 20) who will miss their Oma immensely. She will also be missed by three sisters, Mary Biallas, widow of Michael Biallis and mother of Brian, Sarah and Kevin; Susan Deleeuw, wife of Gil, mother of Elizabeth; and Margaret Eileen, wife of William, mother of Shawn.
A Celebration of Life event will be held at Jimmie Kramer's Peanut Bar Restaurant at a later date. All family and beloved friends will be welcome.
Sharon’s strong belief in reproductive rights informed her political views throughout her lifetime, therefore the family requests contributions to Planned Parenthood in Sharon’s name in lieu of flowers.
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.