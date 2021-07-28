Sharon E. Hahn, 77, of Attig Road, Selinsgrove, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Sharon was born Oct. 2, 1943, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Paul and Elsie (Drumheiser) Miller. On Nov. 28, 1964, she married Benjamin L. Hahn Sr. who survives.
She was a graduate of Coal Township High School. She was employed as a seamstress at various local garment factories and later as a home healthcare aide.
Mrs. Hahn took great pride in her garden and enjoyed canning.
In addition to her husband of 56 years, Sharon is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Benjamin L. Jr. and Sherry L. Hahn of Mifflinburg; three stepgrandchildren, Thomas, Taylor and Sydney Emery; one brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Joanne Miller of Northumberland; and two sisters and one brother-in-law, Rebekah and Randy Smyre of New Columbia and Elizabeth Lantz of Milton.
She was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Steve Lantz.
Funeral services will be private at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland, with burial in Shreiner’s Cemetery.