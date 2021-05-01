Sharon K. (Hollenbach) Ward, 78, Northumberland, passed away April 29. She was born Jan. 20, 1943.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 58 years, Terry Ward; daughter, Marcy (Bill) DiBlasio, of New Jersey; only grandchild, Dominic DiBlasio; brother Tim Hollenbach; beloved cousin Cindi (Gary) Grimm, and many cherished family members and friends in Pa., N.J., N.Y., Illinois, Arizona and Wisconsin.
Sharon was pre-deceased by her parents, Josephine Conrad and Mark Hollenbach, as well as stepparents Harold Conrad and Martha Hollenbach, and dear aunt Percita Wertz, uncle Howard Engle, uncle Alvin Engle and uncle Harry Engle.
Sharon graduated from Sunbury High School and enjoyed a long and successful career with Geisinger Medical Center. She loved traveling and spending time with those she loved so deeply.
There will be no funeral services.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland.