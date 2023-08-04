Sharon Louise (Zeyn) Banks, 71, of 4444 Cedarbrook Ct., Pensacola, Florida, passed away the week of June 26, 2023. She died a few weeks after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She was at home, surrounded by family and friends, pain-free and comfortable.
Born in Lewisburg in April, 1952, Sharon was the daughter of Marianne (Confer) Zeyn and the late George B. Zeyn Sr. She was married to David W. Banks in 1974, who survives in Florida.
Sharon was a 1970 graduate of Lewisburg High School and earned an associate’s degree in journalism from Penn State University.
Early in their careers, she and her husband purchased and renovated rental properties, totaling more than 45 units. Later, they purchased radio station WMPT AM & FM, in South Williamsport, which later became WFXX and then WZXR. They also purchased radio station WGLU-FM, in Johnstown, Pa., which was known as Power 92.
After selling their rental properties and radio stations, they retired for almost 2 years, living in Montoursville, Pa. They moved to Florida in 1996, where they started their current business, Dash Publishing, which publishes the Gulf Coast Shopper direct-mail magazine with over 475,000 readers.
Sharon enjoyed gardening, playing her piano, playing her guitar, singing, cooking and baking. She spent most of her vacation days visiting her children and grandchildren, and her family in Lewisburg.
Sharon is survived by her husband, David; her mother, Marianne; her daughter, Meredith J. Dixon and her husband Brad, of Odessa, Fla.; her son, David W. Banks II and his wife Amber, of Gulf Breeze, Fla.; her sister, Georgia L. Heckman and husband Keith of North Carolina; four grandchildren, Alex and Eli Dixon and Abby and David Banks III, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, George B. Zeyn Sr.; and her brother, George B Zeyn Jr.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, in the Milton Cemetery.
Please send donations to Saint Paul’s UCC, Box 85, West Milton, PA.
Sharon will be missed by all. She climbed every mountain.