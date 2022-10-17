Sharon L. Heller, 78, of Sunbury, passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in The Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
Sharon was born Sept. 22, 1944, in Kingston, N.Y., a daughter of the late Isaac L. and Ethel (Styles) Jones. She was married to Kenneth L. Heller Sr., who preceded her in death.
She is survived by son, Kenneth L. Heller Jr.; daughters, Tammy Tapp (Patrick Leach), Kelly Waisley (Graig), Tara Michael (Charles III); grandchildren, Alicea, Benton, Melissa, Codey, Andrew, Erika, Alisyn, Kayleigh, McKenna, Autumn, Cameron, Laci and Charleigh; 12 great-grandchildren, and one brother, David Jones (JoAnn).
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by son, John Cleary; two grandsons, James and John Andrew; and two brothers, Edward L. and Herbert C. Jones.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at Amazing Grace Community Church, 138 Leed St., Northumberland, with Pastor Darrin Hunt officiating.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.