Sharon S. Bollinger, 75, of Tenth Street, Sunbury, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, at her home.
She was born Nov. 30, 1945, in Springfield, Illinois, a daughter of the late William and Margaret (Patkes) Spencer. She was married to Carl Bollinger who preceded her in death.
Sharon was a graduate of Shikellamy High School.
She attended St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Sunbury.
Sharon was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Sunbury and the Good Will Hose Company in Sunbury.
She is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, James and Patricia Brosius of Frederick, Md., and Jeffrey Brosius of Sunbury; two daughters and one son-in-law, Jamie Londres of Sunbury and Carla and Jeffrey Bachinger of Mifflinville; grandchildren, Kevin, Michael, Kaitlynn, Jeremy, Jenna, Jack and Jaelyn; great-grandchildren, Cooper and Harper; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, Petey.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kelly; and two brothers, James and William Spencer.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharon’s memory may be made to the Childhood Brain Tumor Foundation, cbtf@childhoodbraintumor.org
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, in Northumberland Memorial Park, 2956 PA-61, Sunbury, with Father Fred Wangwe officiating.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.