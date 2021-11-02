Sharyn A. (Nace) Reichner, 74, of Selinsgrove, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife, entered into eternal rest and the hands of God on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Her passing breaks a marital union of 33 years.
Born June 27, 1947, in Herndon, she was a daughter of Olive (Ferster) and James Nace. On July 2, 1988, she married David H. Reichner who survives.
Some of her passions included gardening and planting various types of trees and flowers around the house, hoping they would survive the mower. She also enjoyed a good game of pool, at one time being a member of four different leagues. Her greatest love however was any time she could spend with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family and being a homemaker were the most important things in her life.
Sharyn is survived by her children, Lorie Kuhn and husband Eric of Selinsgrove, Jamie Longacre and husband Tracy of Freeburg and Chad Rhoads and wife Jennifer of Dallas, Pa; granddaughters, Nia Page of Hollywood, Fla., Stevie Page of Middleburg; grandsons, Chris Long of Freeburg, Joshua Coaker of Selinsgrove and James Rhoads and wife Larissa of Myerstown; and great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Maverick, Brody and Avery. Sharyn is also survived by her sister, Patricia Landis of Lebanon, Tenn.; and three brothers, James Nace of Bluff City, Tenn., Ronald Nace of Lebanon, Tenn., and George (Fritz) Nace of Melstone, Mont., along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father James in 1990 and her mother Olive in 2013.
There will be no viewing or service. She wished to be cremated and to be interred at a later date to be determined by family.
In lieu of flowers, make a memorial contribution to the American Lung Association.
Sharyn we miss you and LOVE YOU MORE!
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.