Sharyn T. Guinter, 76, of Northumberland, passed away on Sept. 11, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Born in Sunbury on Jan. 30, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Sarah Ebright. She was married on June 1, 1988, to Robert T. Guinter who preceded her in death on July 8, 2019.
Sharyn graduated from Milton High School, and she worked at the Milton Shoe Factory and as a waitress at various area restaurants. She was a member of the West End Baptist Church, and the ladies auxiliaries of the Sunbury No. 1’s and the American Legion in Sunbury. She enjoyed reading and crocheting.
She is survived by three daughters, Annette “Sis” Klinefelder of Forest Hill, Donna Shultz and husband, Aaron, of Sunbury, and Dawn Dewald of Philadelphia; a son, Donald Kizer and wife, Sandy of Milton; 11 grandchildren, Nick Barnett, Mallory Mann, Kimberly Mann, Danielle Aikey, Nicole Aikey, Kenneth Sampsell Jr., Kaleb Kizer, Ashlyn Kizer, Chaise Kizer, Charleen Marenbach, and Robert Marenbach; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Sharyn was preceded in death by a son, Chet Mann.
Services will be announced at a later date
