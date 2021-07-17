Shawn P. Dunmeyer, 46, of Danville, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, as a result of a motorcycle accident.
Born in Cresson on July 20, 1974, he was the son of Marjorie (Gates) Dunmeyer of Johnstown and the late Lester Dunmeyer. He was married to the former Pamela Miller.
Shawn attended Greater Johnstown Area Schools and was the meat manager for Giant in Danville.
He enjoyed riding motorcycles, was a car enthusiast, doing body and engine work on cars, spending time with friends and family especially around a campfire, and singing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Chestnutwood of Johnstown and Mikayla Dunmeyer of New Columbia; a son, Shane Dunmeyer of New Columbia; two brothers, Scott Dunmeyer and Craig Dunmeyer, both of Johnstown, and his girlfriend Cindy Swanger of Danville.
Friends and relatives will be received on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Faith Chapel, 2155 White Deer Pike, New Columbia. A Memorial service will begin at 7 p.m. with Rev. Robert O. Rice officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.