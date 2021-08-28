Shawn W. Loud, age 33, passed away Wed. Aug. 25, 2021, in Lewisburg, Pa. as the result of an accident.
Born on May 24, 1988, in Elmira, Shawn was the son of Steven and Michele Dolan Loud, Millerton, Pa. He was a 2006 graduate of Williamson High School.
Growing up in the country, Shawn had a love for the outdoors. A hardworking man, he was employed by Thru Tubing Solutions, Williamsport, Pa.
Shawn married his best friend and companion, Alyssa Lewis Loud in 2017. He was a loving dad to her daughter, Ava Potoeski; also surviving is his sister, Ashley (Alex) Woodruff; paternal grandmother, Stella (Ken Bruielly) Loud; paternal aunt, Doris (Gary) Bisel; maternal aunts and uncles, Nancy (Paul) Huonker, Paula (David) Cook, James (Sue) Dolan, William (Linda) Dolan, Christopher Dolan, Betty (Gary) Allington, Michael Dolan; in-laws, Martin & Rebecca Richard Lewis; sisters-in-law, Lauren (Corey Recla) Lewis and Kaitlyn (Mason Schmid) Lewis; nieces, Isabella and Riley; nephews, Rowan, Carter, Casen, and Callen.
Shawn is remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, his smile and devotion to his family and friends. He worked hard, played hard, and loved his F250 Platinum diesel.
Family and friends will be received on Fri. Sept. 3, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Elmira/Southport, NY 14904.
Interment will be at the Maple Ridge Cemetery, Millerton, Pa.
