ALTOONA — Sheetz, a Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain, has named Travis Sheetz as president and chief executive officer.
Travis, the the nephew of Sheetz founder, Bob Sheetz, previously served as the company’s president and chief operating officer.
In a new role as executive vice chairman, previous CEO, Joe Sheetz, will continue to support CLI Transport, the dedicated petroleum carrier for Sheetz’s stores, as well as serve the company’s board of directors, finance and legal departments. The moves become effective in January.
“Over the past 69 years, Sheetz has grown dramatically from a small dairy store in Pennsylvania to one of the fastest growing family-owned convenience retailers with more than 600 locations across six states,” said Joe Sheetz.
“Through Travis’ leadership, I am confident Sheetz will continue to grow and innovate to not only meet the needs of customers on-the-go but give customers the next level of convenience they didn’t even know existed.”
Travis started at Sheetz as a real estate site selector before spending time as a director in the company’s marketing department. He has continued to work his way up in the company, holding roles as Sheetz’s vice president of operations and executive vice president of operations before being promoted to president and COO in 2018.
He earned a bachelor of science degree in finance from Penn State University and an master of business administration degree from Vanderbilt University.
“I am extremely humbled for the opportunity to carry out my uncle’s mission for this company and ensure the family values he instilled when he founded Sheetz in 1952 continue in the future,” Travis Sheetz said.
Sheetz operates 639 store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. All locations are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.