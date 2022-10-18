Shelby J. Bordner, 85, of Richfield, entered eternal rest Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Brookline Manor and Rehabilitative Services in Mifflintown.
Shelby was born May 10, 1937, in West Perry Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late William S. and Eva S. (Sellers) Graybill. Early in life, she married her sweetheart George N. Bordner Jr., and they shared over 62 years of marriage until his passing on Aug. 8, 2018.
Shelby retired from the Richfield Post Office where she was employed as their cleaning lady. She was a life member of Richfield United Church of Christ and their adult Sunday School class.
She enjoyed oil painting and watching Bob Ross do his paintings on television.
Shelby is survived by her loving son and caregiver, Stephen W. Bordner of Richfield; sister, Mary Ella Smith of Mifflintown; sister-in-law, Twila Faust of Danville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Scott Allen Bordner in infancy; and brothers, Earl V. Graybill and his wife Naomi, Gerald W. Graybill and his wife Marjorie, Stanley C. Graybill and his wife Margaret, and Marvin E. Graybill and his wife Verna.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Richfield United Church of Christ, Church Street, Richfield, with Pastor Tammy Gessner officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in the Richfield Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, her son kindly requests memorial contributions in loving memory of Shelby be forwarded to Richfield United Church of Christ, PO Box 17, Richfield, PA 17086.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, have been entrusted with the arrangements.