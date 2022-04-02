Shelby Rosene Martin, 4, of Port Trevorton entered into rest on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center.
Born on Feb. 3, 2018, in Thompsontown, she was a daughter of Timothy G. and Debra H. (Brubaker) Martin of Port Trevorton.
Surviving in addition to her parents are four siblings, Monica C. Martin, Shirley D. Martin, Wendell L. Martin, Luanna M. Martin all at home; paternal grandparents, Stanley and Mirman Martin of Port Trevorton; maternal grandparents, Norman Janet Brubaker of Mt. Pleasant Mills; paternal great-grandmother, Fay Martin of Port Trevorton; maternal great-grandparents, Roy and Arlene Horst of Selinsgrove, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins
She was preceded in death by her paternal great-grandfather, Joseph Martin; paternal great-grandparents, Paul and Anna Mary Good, and maternal great-grandparents, Paul and Eva Brubaker.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022 at the family home 2569 Hoffer Road, Port Trevorton. The family prayer service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the family home followed by the funeral at 12:30 at the Pallas Old Order Stauffer Mennonite Church, 67 Troup Valley Road, Mt. Pleasant Mills, with the local church ministry officiating.
Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg