Sheree A. Frey, 64, of New Columbia, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Lewisburg on Dec. 8, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Cornelius John and Josephine LaRue (Stout) Lenker. She was married to Wayne F. Frey. Together they celebrated 34 years of marriage.
Sheree was a 1976 graduate of Mifflinburg High School and was the owner and operator of Snow White Laundromat in Northumberland and Milton. She was a proud Navy wife. She enjoyed karaoke. She was a member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Milton where she was a profound and dedicated Sunday school teacher. She was also an ordained minister who enjoyed performing weddings. She was especially devoted to her husband and sons.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Joseph D. Frey of Sunbury and Jordan A. Frey of Meadville; and a half-brother, Ray Stout Walter of Mifflinburg.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Frank W. Lenker; and a half-sister, Linda Kay Walter.
Friends and relatives will be received Tuesday, Dec. 21, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where a memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Michael Stine officiating.
Burial will follow in the Milton Cemetery.
