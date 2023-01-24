Sherri D. Bonshock, 56, of Shamokin Township, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her immediate family, at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Sherri was a daughter of Joseph Pancher and the late Carol Pancher. Sherri was born Jan. 7, 1967, growing up with her five brothers and one sister. Sherri married her high school sweetheart, Kevin Bonshock, on Jan. 5, 1991. The couple recently celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary. The couple had two children together, Olivia (Bonshock) Houseknecht and Ava Bonshock. In their early years, the couple lived in Sagon and in 1997 relocated to their forever home in Stonington.
Sherri spent her early years passing papers on Bunker Hill after school, a family tradition. She graduated from Shamokin Area High School in 1984 and went on to complete her pharmacy degree at Temple University. For 21 years, Sherri worked as a pharmacist at CVS Pharmacy in Shamokin where she met and became friends with many coworkers and other folks from the area. After many years at CVS, Sherri transitioned to a job at Synergy Pharmacy that was more flexible, which allowed her to attend all of her children’s sporting events, and introduced her to her new coworkers.
Sherri could always be found in the bleachers of every Shamokin volleyball, basketball, and softball game…and was always sure to be one of the loudest in the crowd cheering on her children and their teammates. When Sherri wasn’t sporting the Purple and White, she could be found out at dinner, at home cooking or having weekend getaways. But no matter where she was at, her family was always right by her side. Coming from a family of seven kids herself, and marrying into a family of five, it was guaranteed that every birthday, anniversary, holiday celebration, or “just because” party, would be a gathering of 40+ people (half of which had red hair), reminiscing of stories of the past. Sherri’s laugh was contagious and could be picked out in a crowd of many. She has been described by those around her as strong, gracious and caring, and was always known to light up any room she entered.
Sherri is survived by her husband, Kevin; daughter and son-in-law, Olivia and Connor Houseknecht; daughter, Ava Bonshock; her father, Joseph Pancher; father-in-law, Michael Bonshock; brothers, Joseph Pancher and wife Cathy, Randy Pancher and wife Tammy, Brian Pancher and wife Amy, Jeff Pancher and wife Maria, and Jason Pancher; brother-in-law, Adam Murphy; brothers-in-law, Mike Bonshock and his significant other Jen Kline, Dennis Bonshock and his wife Sandy, Keith Bonshock and his wife Lisa, Greg Bonshock and his wife Claire; sister-in-law, Terre Bonshock; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Sherri was preceded in death by her mother, Carol (Arnold) Pancher; her sister, Amy (Pancher) Murphy; and mother-in-law, Dolores Bonshock.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1005 W. Arch St., Shamokin, as well as from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, followed by the service.