Loving wife and mother, Sherry Herr, entered into rest at Geisinger Medical Center on Saturday, March 18, 2023, after a hard-fought battle with ovarian cancer.
Sherry was born Jan. 18, 1964, and raised in Danville, a daughter of Mary Jane and the late Dale Hollenbach Sr. She eventually moved to Selinsgrove after meeting her husband, Carl Herr, through a mutual friend from Perkins. The two were married Sept. 27, 1986, and together raised two daughters, Stephanie and Brittany, both of Selinsgrove.
Her career began in the X-ray department at Geisinger Medical Center and she eventually transitioned to MRI where she spent more than 30 years helping patients through the often stressful process of a scan. Her coworkers loved and respected Sherry for the dedication to her work and the care and compassion she showed all of her patients.
When not at work, Sherry enjoyed spending time with her family, taking family vacations to the beach, riding in the ‘Vette with her husband, reading a book, or just relaxing on the couch playing Candy Crush with a soft blanket.
Sherry is survived by her husband Carl and two daughters. She is also survived by her mother, Mary Jane, and siblings Dale Hollenbach Jr., Robert and Debra Hollenbach, and Kay and Gary Andrews, all of Danville. Also surviving is her mother-in-law, Mary Lou Herr of Camp Hill. Many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews will be missing Sherry as well. Waiting to greet her in Heaven are her father, Dale Hollenbach Sr.; her father-in-law, Robert Herr of Camp Hill, and multiple aunts and uncles.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 24, at Zion Lutheran Church, 4298 PA-45, Selinsgrove, followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m. with Pastor Rick White officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Sherry’s memory to the Cancer Research Institute. Throughout her battle with ovarian cancer, Sherry was excited to try the new innovative research happening throughout the field, and we know that she would appreciate contributions to help further possible treatments for those suffering.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.