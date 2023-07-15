Sherry Kay Barnhart, 65, of Sunbury, passed away at 4:15 a.m., Wednesday, July 12, 2023, while in the care of Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Family was with her during her passing.
Known for her writing talent and kind disposition, Sherry was the oldest of five children. Born December 8, 1957, in Sunbury, to Agnes Delores (Bordner) Shultz and John Harvey Shultz, her greatest memories growing up were of her dad who was known for his voice reminiscent of Johnny Cash and Hank Williams. She often told stories of listening to him play the guitar and sing. She talked fondly about her brothers, John and Jack, and sisters, Alma and Jill, and spending time with her cousins at her grandmother Alma (Osman) Shultz’s home. She also spoke lovingly of her mom’s sisters: Katie, Shirley, and Clara.
Sherry was a graduate of McCann School of Business and Technology where she completed the Medical Transcription program. She was also educated in affiliate marketing and copywriting. She worked as a freelance writer providing content for a variety of blogs and business websites. Over the years, she penned many heartwarming short stories, and over the last year, she was researching and writing a romance novel.
Sherry married her husband John Edward Barnhart III on February 24, 1979, in Lewisburg. Sherry and John shared 44 memory making years together. At the time of Sherry’s death, the couple resided in Sunbury with their dog, Cinnamon. Recently, Sherry and John started a Friday tradition where they would pick a place to go for the evening and then send a selfie to the kids saying: “Guess where we are?” Sherry especially loved the autumn season. At Halloween, she would go to her daughter, Lindie’s, house to hand out candy to the trick or treaters with her granddaughter, Julia. On a few occasions, she could even be caught donning a witch’s hat. She also enjoyed going to her son, John’s, house for kid’s parties. At Christmas, Sherry was fueled with excitement over buying presents — especially for her grandchildren. Sherry was interested in learning to sing. Like her dad, Sherry had a spark of singing talent that only recently became known during music time at her daughter, Lori’s, home.
Sherry is survived by her husband, John E. Barnhart III; her children, Lori and Ted Yost, John and Heather Barnhart, and Lindie and Nathan Lloyd. She is also survived by her grandchildren, who all held a very special place in her heart, Ronald, Skyler, Trevor, Julia, Mackenzie, Alivia, Preston, Llawsyn, Ellis, Memphis, Kai, Hunter, and extended grandchildren, Ian, Livingston, Alexandria and Katherine. She is also survived by her brothers, John Shultz and Jack Shultz; and two sisters, Alma Bollinger and Jill Williams.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, Agnes (Bordner) Shultz and John Shultz.
In the whisper of the wind, in the darkness of the night, in the sunsets, in the sunrises, we will think of you, mom!
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Blank’s Funeral Home, State Street, Sunbury.
Family and friends are invited to a meal and a Celebration of Life at the Whispering Oaks Winery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a local charity in Sherry’s name.