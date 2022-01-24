Sherry Walters, 54, of 675 East Street Road, Warminster, Pa., passed away suddenly Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at her home.
She was born June 23, 1967, in Sunbury, to Richard Reichner and Shirley (Benner) Reichner of Sunbury.
She was a 1985 graduate of Shikellamy High School and received an RN degree from Bucks College in 2009.
Surviving in addition to her parents are two sons, Christopher and Carlton, at home; brother, Richard Reichner and wife Michelle of Millville; niece, Hayley of Pittsburgh; and nephews, Jaylen and Owen of Millville.
Relatives and friends are invited to a service to celebrate Sherry’s life from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at McGhee-Givnish Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, PA 18966, followed by a prayer service at 2 p.m.
A local memorial service for Sherry will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a GoFundMe account set up for Sherry’s sons at Sherry Walters Family Fund, organized by Thomas Kahan gofund.me