Sherwood T. "Bud" Goff, 94, of Lewisburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. at Elmcroft, Lewisburg.
He was born Nov. 13, 1926, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Monroe and Emma (Hendricks) Goff. On Oct. 29, 1949, he married the love of his life, the former Nancy Ann Cornelius, who preceded him in death Dec. 23, 2003. Together they celebrated 54 years of marriage.
Bud was a graduate of Lewisburg High School. After graduation, he served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Upon returning home, Bud worked at the former Chef Boyardee, now ConAgra for 42 years.
He would live in Lewisburg his whole life, living within a two-block radius of his childhood home.
Bud enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.
His family was very important to him, especially spending time with his grandsons.
Bud is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, William T. and Ann Goff; one daughter, Bonnie Sue Best; one daughter-in-law, Rachael Goff; three grandchildren, Thomas (Jennifer) Goff, Christopher (Lissicca) Goff and Jake Goff and two great-grandsons, Lucas and Logan Goff.
In addition to his parents and wife, Bud was predeceased by his daughter, Patricia Goff; son-in-law, Fred Best; sister, Mary Helen Prosseda and brother, Robert Goff.
A graveside service will be held in the Lewisburg Cemetery at a later date.
The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Elmcroft for all of their love and care that made Bud feel special.
The family suggests contributions in Bud's memory be made to Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837 or online at www.evanhospital.com/support-evangelical
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, 106 S. Second St. Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com