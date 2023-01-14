NEW OXFORD — Behind five wins from Mason Rebuck and Isaac McGregor, Shikellamy went 4-1 at the New Oxford Duals on Saturday.
The Braves edged the hosts by 10 to kick off the day. The dual started with Shikellamy picking up consecutive falls from Brody and Mason Rebuck. In his five wins, Mason Rebuck picked up five falls wrestling out of the first period just one time. McGregor also had five falls, including two in the first minute.
Alex Reed went 4-0 for the Braves as well and added a forfeit win.